Suspect charged with murder in connection to 2022 Cairo death investigation

By Seth Feiner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect already imprisoned in a South Georgia jail has been charged in connection to the 2022 death of a Cairo 18-year-old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has charged Christopher James with murder and other charges relating to the death of Lewis Herring in 2022.

Herring was found dead in Forrest Lawn Cemetery on Sept. 21, 2022, after being reported missing earlier in the day, per a GBI statement.

James’ full charges related to Herring’s death include murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The GBI says he was already in the Thomas County Jail on unrelated charges.

WALB is working to confirm more details relating to the suspect in this investigation and others. Stay with us for updates.

