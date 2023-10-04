We're Hiring Wednesday
Man arrested in GBI, Colquitt Co. sheriff rape, false imprisonment investigation

Officials say this case is active and ongoing.
Officials say this case is active and ongoing.(MGN)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in a rape and false imprisonment investigation out of Colquitt County.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Moultrie Police Department worked together to arrest Wylie Ladon Sellers, 65.

Sellers was arrested during a traffic stop. He has been charged with aggravated battery, rape and false imprisonment, according to the GBI.

“The charges stemmed from an investigation that identified a single adult victim,” a release from the GBI said.

On Sept. 27, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to initiate an investigation. GBI agents and investigators with the sheriff’s office began the case that led to a search warrant being executed at Sellers’ residence in Moultrie.

Sellers was booked into the Colquitt County Jail and the warrants against him are currently being processed.

Officials say this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can be online, by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS or by downloading the See Something, Say Something mobile app.

