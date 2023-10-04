We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed
South Georgia Motorsports reopens under new management
South Georgia Motorsports Park reopens under new management
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Photo of Marcus Moss
Thomas Co. man charged after attacking people with a machete, other weapons, sheriff’s office say
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed
Since August, more than 100 Valdosta State University students have been living in their cars...
Magnolia Reserve continues to delay VSU student move-in
Phoebe employees on the walk.
Phoebe Putney hosts 2023 Pink Walk aiming at breast cancer prevention
VSU police say this event provides the community with a way to speak directly with law...
VSU hosts 2023 National Night Out