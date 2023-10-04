We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Georgia to open waitlist for Housing Choice Voucher Program

The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable...
The HUD-funded system provides support to individuals and families seeking safe, affordable housing(Live 5)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced that applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) will be open from Oct. 17 at midnight until Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

This HUD-funded program assists low-income families and individuals to afford safe, decent and sanitary housing. This is the first time since 2021 that the HCV wait list has been opened to serve additional eligible applicants.

“Rent checks are often the first and largest payment families across Georgia make each month,” Philip Gilman, DCA deputy commissioner for housing assistance and development, said. “As housing costs continue to rise at all income levels, the Housing Choice Voucher program is a critical tool to ensure thousands of Georgians all around the state can maintain safe and stable housing. Now is a great time for potential landlords to reach out to DCA and learn more about how to benefit from the stable rent payments this program provides.”

The application window will be available for 24 hours each day of the open period, and DCA can extend the timeframe as necessary. Applicants should have the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, annual income and assets of each household member.

Eligibility is determined by the total annual gross income and family size, and it’s limited to U.S. citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. The family income must not exceed 50% of the median income for the country or metropolitan area in which the family chooses to live.

A lottery system will be used to select those approved for funding assistance. An automated system will randomly select the pool of 5,000 potential participants and randomize their order on the wait list after applying their preference selection. Once an applicant’s name is at the top of the waitlist, DCA will contact the applicant to complete additional information and attend a briefing.

Applicants will receive assistance for as long as it is needed and they maintain compliance with program requirements.

Applications can only be submitted while the waitlist is open.

For more information on the Housing Choice Voucher program, visit www.dca.ga.gov, https://www.waitlistcheck.com/GA3236, or email dcawaitlist@dca.ga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
South Georgia Motorsports reopens under new management
South Georgia Motorsports Park reopens under new management

Latest News

Photo of Marcus Moss
Thomas Co. man charged after attacking people with a machete, other weapons, sheriff’s office say
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed
Since August, more than 100 Valdosta State University students have been living in their cars...
Magnolia Reserve continues to delay VSU student move-in
Phoebe employees on the walk.
Phoebe Putney hosts 2023 Pink Walk aiming at breast cancer prevention