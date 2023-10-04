First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fairly quiet night with lows falling into the upper 50s. Hazy conditions will be sticking around into the night. If you are enjoying the mid-80s, then you are in luck for the next few days. Surface high pressure in place to drive in northwesterly flow in South Georgia. With this northeasterly flow, wildfire smoke will create haze around so people with allergies may be impacted. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s and lows into Wednesday night will be back in the 60s. Thursday and Friday will look the same with fairly dry and warm conditions, but minus the the haze by Friday. A cold front that is set to move through into Saturday. The moisture return ahead of the front looks limited, so rain chances will be limited on Saturday. However, post the front high temperatures will be dropping into the 70s with lows in the 40s.

