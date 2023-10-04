We're Hiring Wednesday
City of Ocilla elects first Black mayor

Mayor Melvin Harper at his swearing in.
Mayor Melvin Harper at his swearing in.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Ocilla is celebrating a historic election that resulted in the city’s first Black mayor.

Mayor Melvin Harper II was sworn in on Sunday. The election comes after the previous mayor, Horace Hudgins, passed away in July.

WALB spoke with Harper who said there were also other historical factors that transpired during this election, including a record number of early voters.

Harper won the seat over three other candidates. And he says he doesn’t plan on taking that for granted.

He’s already strategizing how to tackle issues, such as public safety and “economic development and business development to ensure that when people come to Ocilla, they find it productive, progressive and they want to participate and connect with the spirit of such a rural, small town such as this.”

Other people said that they’d like to see similar progress as well.

“The transportation structure. Like the roads,” former citizen Latasha Watson said. “Paving some roads that are still dirt roads, re-paving a lot of these roads that are within the city limits. I think it’s great to see a new Mayor, especially a mayor of color and of youth.”

