Albany residents outraged after bullets hit their home full of children

This is just one bullet hole the Roberts has in there home now that someone brutally shot up their home.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Albany say enough is enough-- after their home full of children was hit by bullets Monday night.

“It just blew my mind because I’ve never seen anything like that. I’ve heard about it, but never had anything happen to me like that,” Gregory Roberts, who lives in the home, said.

Monday night around 11pm, the Roberts were woken up out of their sleep to gunshots ricocheting throughout their home. According to an incident report from Albany Police Department, the home had at least four children inside when the shots rang out. Luckily no one was injured.

The family says the gun violence inside this neighborhood has them outraged. They say they know the neighborhood isn’t the safest, but they also say— they know they didn’t deserve that-- them or their children.

“Guns need to be put up for real. Because my baby could’ve lost his life, I could’ve lost my life, my sister could’ve lost her life, my nephew could’ve lost his life. That’s why innocent people are dead right now,” Ashley Roberts, who lives in the home, said. “I was scared. If anything would’ve happened, we would’ve lost our lives. My baby was sitting right there where the bullet came through at.”

After assessing the damage, they found three bullet holes entered through windows, and even the brick part of their home-- striking their walls inside. Their car also suffered damage with two bullet holes inside the driver’s side back door.

“We got bullet holes in the walls inside the house. Man, I tell you— all my grandkids were scared to go back to sleep,” Gregory, said. “I hear bullet shots all the time, but I never thought of this. I thought maybe in the air or something.”

According to APD, the shooting suspect(s) will be charged with aggravated assault with a firearm (felony) as well as criminal trespassing (misdemeanor.)

Police are still looking for that suspect(s). Residents in the area say law enforcement used to patrol the area, and that increased patrols could prevent something like this in the future.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

