1 injured in Dougherty Co. parking lot shooting, suspects wanted

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is investigating a shooting incident that happened in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:29 a.m., DCPD officers responded to the 500 block of the Liberty Expressway in reference to an aggravated assault. A woman told officers that both she and her ex-boyfriend were sitting in the backseat of his car when a black vehicle pulled up and parked next to them.

A male then exited the vehicle and approached the car, opened the front passenger side door and took her purse, which was sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

The ex-boyfriend then left his vehicle and tried to retrieve her purse, but was shot by one of the suspects, according to officials.

The woman told police that she did not see any of the suspects and could not identify what kind of car they were in.

The former boyfriend told officers that he did not see a gun at the time he was shot. He told police that he did not know the suspects and that there were three males in the car, all wearing ski masks.

EMS transported the former boyfriend to Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The case has been turned over to the Dougherty County Police Detective Division for further investigation.

