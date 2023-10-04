1 arrested after chase with Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person is in custody after a chase with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a pole, according to deputies.

WALB’s Brittanye Blake was in the area at the time and says this happened on the corner of West Mary Street and North Oak Street in Valdosta.

The suspect ran from the crash scene but was caught and arrested shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

We are waiting to learn what charges the suspect could face. Stay with us.

