WALB channels in Thomasville and Cairo down due to fiber break
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fiber break is causing issues with WALB on channels in Thomasville and Cairo.
CNSNext reports a “major fiber break” happened Tuesday afternoon in Albany. The fiber issues may affect WALB Cable Channels 4 and 504 in Thomasville and Cairo.
The channels may not be restored until late Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning.
