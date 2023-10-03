WALB channels in Thomasville and Cairo down due to fiber break

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fiber break is causing issues with WALB on channels in Thomasville and Cairo.

CNSNext reports a “major fiber break” happened Tuesday afternoon in Albany. The fiber issues may affect WALB Cable Channels 4 and 504 in Thomasville and Cairo.

The channels may not be restored until late Tuesday night or even Wednesday morning.

