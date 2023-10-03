We're Hiring Wednesday
VSU hosts National Night Out

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University is celebrating its annual National Night Out event on its front lawn. This annual event promotes police and community partnerships to prevent crime.

VSU says this night is all about making the university, Valdosta and Lowndes County a safer and more caring place for all. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet first responders and get an up-close look at how they serve residents on an everyday basis in the community.

“Approachability, transparency, and continuation of dialogue between the community and law enforcement is very important. And this is one of the ways that we’re able to do that,” Sergeant Kevin Cox, with the VSU Police Department, said. “Everyone within the community is welcome. Free hamburgers, hotdogs, soft drinks, games, snow cones from Kona Ice, and games.”

VSU police say this event provides the community with a way to speak directly with law enforcement services and establish needed relationships.

