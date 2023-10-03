We're Hiring Wednesday
Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with smiles and comfort to survivors

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month has begun and WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis, welcomes Latara Brooks of Chef Hazel’s talk comfort foods as a survivor, with her famous chicken pot pie.

Trichologist and Hair Loss Practitioner, Diane Lanier also joins Town and Country to showcase options for patients, to help them feel and look their best, after hair loss during treatments.

Latara Brooks of Chef hazel, infamous Chicken Pot Pie
Latara Brooks of Chef hazel, infamous Chicken Pot Pie(WALB NEWS 10)

Town and Country
Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with smiles and comfort to survivors
