Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with smiles and comfort to survivors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month has begun and WALB’s Town and Country Host Alicia Lewis, welcomes Latara Brooks of Chef Hazel’s talk comfort foods as a survivor, with her famous chicken pot pie.

Trichologist and Hair Loss Practitioner, Diane Lanier also joins Town and Country to showcase options for patients, to help them feel and look their best, after hair loss during treatments.

Latara Brooks of Chef hazel, infamous Chicken Pot Pie (WALB NEWS 10)

