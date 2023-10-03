First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Into the night, winds will be a little lighter and lows will have the chance to fall into the upper 50s. Tuesday will be fairly similar to Monday, dew point will decrease slightly especially into the morning. Into the afternoon, highs will be back in the mid-80s. Surface high pressure is sitting over the Mid-Atlantic and will continue to help promote deep northwesterly flow in South Georgia. This will keep those breezy winds with gusts up to near 20 mph in place through most of the week. Wednesday, Thursday, and evening Friday will look the same with fairly dry and warm conditions. This is because the persistent ridging of the area will continue throughout the entire week. High will start breaking done on Thursday ahead of a cold front that is set to move through into Saturday. The moisture return ahead of the front looks limited, so rain chances will be limited on Friday into Saturday. However, post the front high temperatures will be dropping into the 70s with lows in the low 50s. Dew points will be dry in the 40s, so all summer-like conditions will be out of the picture.

