We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Elevating Education: The Power of Yoga in Our Schools

Wellity Education is impacting the lives of students in 1,500 classrooms across nine states, benefiting more than 75,000 young learners
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, OH (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Yoga has become a global phenomenon, practiced by over 300 million individuals worldwide. While it’s predominantly led by women between the ages of 30 and 49, its positive effects are now reaching our schools, relaxing the minds of both teachers and students alike.

Lauren Greenspan, co-founder of Wellity Education, has a mission: to empower children and their teachers through a combination of movement, mindfulness, and mindset. Greenspan says, “Kids are starting to learn that they have the internal capacity to manage their own emotions.”

Drawing from her background as a school counselor and yoga instructor, Greenspan established Wellity Education. She collaborates with schools across the nation, providing training for teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade. “It takes students and gives them some practical coping skills that we teach through movement through mindfulness.”

Students like Michael Somerville, age 10, have experienced firsthand the benefits of these practices.

Sommerville shares, “It helps your muscles and makes your brain more calm.”

Similarly, 18-year-old Allie Kodak shared her experience: “I noticed myself like, doing during tests, like the breathing that we learned and like calming myself down.”

After a year of implementing Wellity, schools reported a whopping 96 percent reduction in behavioral referrals. Students reported a 70 percent increase in their ability to manage stress, while educators reported a 25 percent improvement in their overall wellbeing.

“I know for myself as well as for students, that they need tools to be able to help their brain focus and feel calm and relaxed,” emphasized Sheila Ebbrecht, a Mental Health Specialist.

Lauren Greenspan reflected on the influence of these practices: “I think that what I found was the beautiful simplicity of these practices, they’re powerful and anybody can do them.”

Currently, Wellity Education is impacting the lives of students in 1,500 classrooms across nine states, benefiting more than 75,000 young learners. Their goal is to expand this reach, aiming to touch the lives of over a hundred thousand students and educators this year. For information on bringing Wellity Education training to your school, visit https://wellityeducation.com/.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus
3 students treated after crash involving Lee Co. school bus
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia

Latest News

The digital divide is widening, leaving older adults feeling disconnected and left behind.
The Oasis Institute: Creating Tech-Savvy Seniors
The digital divide is widening, leaving older adults feeling disconnected and left behind.
The Oasis Institute: Creating Tech-Savvy Seniors
Wellity Education is impacting the lives of students in 1,500 classrooms across nine states,...
Elevating Education: The Power of Yoga in Our Schools
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair