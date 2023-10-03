Colquitt Regional partners with Emory University for surgical residencies in South Ga.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center recently partnered with Emory University School of Medicine to establish a rural surgical residency rotation.

A program like this will go towards training the next generation of surgeons.

Part of the program includes one resident a month over a period of 12 months. All residents have to go through general surgery first, and then they can branch off to other departments.

“How best to train the residents? And sometimes, the residents at Emory see lots of trauma and lots of really big surgeries. But they miss some of the bread-and-butter surgeries, some of the everyday cases that general surgeons do out in private practice,” said Dr. Howard L. Melton, general and vascular surgery.

Lauren Willcox is a doctor in her 4th-year residency at Emory University on her rotations. One benefit of the partnership is the different opportunities you get to serve diverse communities.

“It’s a referral hospital, so we see a lot of patients with incredibly complex medical and surgical issues. Here in Moultrie, GA, we are very fortunate to be able to experience what it’s like to be sort of like a private practice general surgeon serving a smaller community that we really don’t get in Atlanta,” Willcox said.

Many residents learn by doing, and at each rotation step, they have more control over the task.

“When residents are in training, they get better by what’s called a graduated level of responsibility. So, they start off doing things where they’re not the principal provider, they are helping on the case. Then they are first assisting on the case; then they start do parts of the case, and then towards the end, they are doing the whole case,” said Melton.

Statistics show only 10% of all general surgeons practice in rural areas. That is why Colquitt Regional Medical Center is opening its doors for residents to train and practice in their individual fields.

The goal of this partnership is that even if you can attract at least one or two residents to practice in the area, the overall impact will be significant.

“We do a lot of routine gallbladders and hernias, and colon cancers, and breast cancers and bariatric surgery that they don’t get exposed to as much,” said Melton.

Willcox says she can feel community support in the short time of her rotation.

“It’s a small community, so I’ve only been here for a few days, but even what I’ve observed in the last 48 hours is everyone knows everyone in the hospital. It creates a really nice environment and really nice culture, and there is a real sense of community here,” Willcox said.

It’s more than just recruiting the next generation of surgeons, this partnership will help increase the ability of residents needing additional assistance.

“We’ve learned that with PCOM coming to Moultrie, that we are able to graduate students get them into residences in South Georgia. When doctors finish a residency program, 70% of residents stay within 50 miles of where they train,” said Melton

Recruit, retain, and educate. It’s something this partnership strives to do.

