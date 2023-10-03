We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

C-3PO head from ‘Star Wars’ expected to fetch $1.2 million at auction

C-3PO poses for photographers ahead of the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in...
C-3PO poses for photographers ahead of the premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in London, Tuesday, Dec. 12th, 2017.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of the “Star Wars” droid C-3PO is set to be auctioned off in a huge movie memorabilia auction.

According to reports, it is expected to sell for up to $1.2 million.

The C-3PO head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia in the auction held by Prop Store.

The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself -- actor Anthony Daniels, who played the droid in the movies.

Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts, and an unopened cereal box used as a prop.

The auction, which also includes costumes and props from other movies, is expected to garner more than $14.6 million in total.

The Prop Store auction is scheduled to take place November 9-12 in London and online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus
3 students treated after crash involving Lee Co. school bus
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia

Latest News

Since August, more than 100 Valdosta State University students have been living in their cars...
Magnolia Reserve continues to delay VSU student move-in
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Phoebe employees on the walk.
Phoebe Putney hosts 2023 Pink Walk aiming at breast cancer prevention
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Suspect in police beating has ruptured kidney, headaches; his attorneys call for a federal probe
Attorneys said their client suffered a ruptured kidney, throws up whenever he eats and has...
Body camera footage of Florida arrest released