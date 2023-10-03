APD push for more communities to join Neighborhood Watch Program groups

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Neighborhood watch programs are only successful with the help of both the neighborhood and the police department. Currently, law enforcement is asking residents to sign up or restart their neighborhood watch group. WALB spoke with residents today to see these groups’ effectiveness.

Albany has about 23 active neighborhood watch groups. Double Gate on Old Dawson, Winterwood, Springfield, and Indian Creek are just a few.

Right where I’m standing is the Doublegate on old Dawson Road, which recently saw an uptick in crime. One resident tells me that the biggest issue was lack of communication, but now, with Facebook and Ring doorbell notifications, it should lessen the crime rate.

“The biggest thing that is a positive for neighborhood watch is we want people to report not only crimes in progress, but the key is to report any suspicious activity. Because in a lot of cases, that eliminates the crime before it ever starts,” said Corporal Dillard Glover for the Albany Police Department (APD).

Lin Darden was a victim of crime at Double Gate just a few weeks ago, and she says even the small things are susceptible to taking.

“You are not immune anywhere. I think it’s everywhere now. I would say we made ourselves an easy target. I think everybody in Double gate understands that we had to clean out our cars and basically hide our valuables. If things were in plain sight, you would have to bring down the shutters and the blinds and clean out the cars every night,” said Lin Darden, Lead Captain for Double gate Neighborhood watch.

One solution that current watch groups have done is creating a private Facebook page to stay updated. It also helps weed out some of the criminals trying to join in.

“We have a Facebook page, we have some social media outlets, and we try to connect people. It’s very secure. We put a lot of policies in place to make sure that we are not sharing any information that is very private and very personal. But we do make sure that we are sharing information so that people know what’s going on in the community,” said Julie Miller, Rawson Circle Neighborhood Watch.

The Albany Police Department is asking people to join or restart their watch programs. These programs are in a place to help reduce crime. (Source: WALB)

Julie Miller is already a member but she comes to these meetings to see how she can improve it.

“Here to see if there is anything new, any new technology that’s out there that the Albany Police Department would like to introduce to us. Or maybe one of the other groups is using a different piece of technology that I’m not currently using that would benefit us. Maybe it wouldn’t,” said Julie Miller, Rawson Circle Neighborhood Watch.

Reporting crime, any suspicious activity, and communicating with others is the goal of the neighborhood watch program. If you are anyone is interested in joining the neighborhood watch you should email Dglover@albanyga.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.