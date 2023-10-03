Americus man convicted on gun charge in federal court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus man was convicted in a federal court of trying to steal rifles from a South Georgia Walmart, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

On Sept. 28., Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, was sentenced to serve over seven years, followed by three years of supervised release after he pled guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in May. He is not eligible for parole.

According to a U.S. attorney, Hatfield repeatedly stole firearms from an Americus Walmart over a series of weeks during November 2022 and then sold them for drugs.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Hatfield was stopped by Americus Walmart employees after he tried to steal a rifle, per court documents. Walmart’s security reportedly found that Hatfield stole five rifles five different times from Walmart.

Hatfield had previously been convicted of drug and other charges in Indiana.

