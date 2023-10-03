We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed

Man, who served 20 years, stands on his innocence
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.
Moore was 17-years-old when he was arrested.(walb)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The case against the man who was convicted in the 1993 Colquitt County rape case has been dismissed, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit.

Sedrick Moore, who was 17 years old at the time, was one of three men found guilty of armed robbery, burglary, rape and several counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for a series of robberies in Moultrie.

In 2003, Moore was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Now, 29 years later, after he has served 22 years behind bars, a judge has ruled the case should not be further prosecuted. Moore is now free.

In May 2023, Moore was granted a new trial. A motion for retrial, states “had this DNA evidence been available to the defendant it is probable that at least one reasonable juror would have had reasonable doubt about Moore’s guilt.” But that no trial will no longer happen.

Sedrick Moore Case, Motion to Enter Nolle Prosequi
Sedrick Moore Case, Motion to Enter Nolle Prosequi(WALB NEWS 10)

One of Moore’s co-defendants was already exonerated and compensated in 2020 after serving 18 years while the other co-defendant served out his full-time,15 years.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen spoke with Moore and Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy about this case and will have more at WALB News 10 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus
3 students treated after crash involving Lee Co. school bus
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia

Latest News

Albany has about 23 active neighborhood watch groups.
APD pushes for more communities to join Neighborhood Watch Program groups
Brandon Michael Hatfield, 31, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted...
Americus man convicted on gun charge in federal court
Chairman Heard and others presenting Wright with the Community Advocate Appreciation Award.
Dougherty Co. Commission honors community advocate William Wright
“Our community is better because of Mr. Wright and people who are like him.”
Dougherty Co. Commission honors community advocate William Wright