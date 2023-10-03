1993 Colquitt Co. rape case dismissed

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The case against the man who was convicted in the 1993 Colquitt County rape case has been dismissed, according to the Southern Judicial Circuit.

Sedrick Moore, who was 17 years old at the time, was one of three men found guilty of armed robbery, burglary, rape and several counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for a series of robberies in Moultrie.

In 2003, Moore was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Now, 29 years later, after he has served 22 years behind bars, a judge has ruled the case should not be further prosecuted. Moore is now free.

In May 2023, Moore was granted a new trial. A motion for retrial, states “had this DNA evidence been available to the defendant it is probable that at least one reasonable juror would have had reasonable doubt about Moore’s guilt.” But that no trial will no longer happen.

Sedrick Moore Case, Motion to Enter Nolle Prosequi (WALB NEWS 10)

One of Moore’s co-defendants was already exonerated and compensated in 2020 after serving 18 years while the other co-defendant served out his full-time,15 years.

WALB News 10′s Lenah Allen spoke with Moore and Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Shealy about this case and will have more at WALB News 10 at 6 p.m.

