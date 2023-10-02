New mayor named in Edison

EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Edison has named a new mayor.

Shirley Worthy was named mayor in a small ceremony held on Monday morning, according to the city clerk’s office. No election was called as Worthy was the only candidate to qualify for the role.

The city’s new leadership comes after former mayor Reeves Lane resigned for health reasons in August after 31 years in the position.

Curtis Abrams was also sworn in during the same ceremony as city councilman for Post 2.

These developments come as the city’s leadership is seeking to correct course after it amassed over $500,000 in debt.

