Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to-date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles – more than any solo artist in history.
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Mariah Carey has already begun getting people in the Christmas spirit.

The iconic singer announced on X, formally known as Twitter, on Monday the Merry Christmas One and All! tour.

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun!” Carey wrote in her post on social media.

She’s bringing the holiday cheer to 13 major cities starting in Highland, California on Nov. 15.

According to a press release from Live Nation, these live shows will feature a timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and other fan favorites.

Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles – more than any solo artist in history.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Merry Christmas One and All! tour dates include:

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

