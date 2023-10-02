We're Hiring Wednesday
Inmate convicted of murder in Tifton suspected in corrections officer death

He was convicted for the murder of his great-aunt in 2009.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia state prison inmate who was convicted of murder in Tifton in 2009, is accused of killing a corrections officer at Smith State Prison. He’s accused of using a “homemade weapon.”

We do a lot of stories about youth and violence and how kids can throw away their lives if they aren’t on the right path. That’s the story of Layton Lester.

He was arrested in 2007 after investigators said he killed his great aunt, looking for money in her home. He was just 15 at the time. Now, he’s charged with the death of Smith State Prison Corrections Officer Robert Clark, and the assault of another inmate. He’ll likely never get out of prison.

The Georgia Department of Corrections released a statement on the incident saying, “The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends.”

Research shows that Smith State Prison in Glenville has had more homicides than any other Georgia prison so far in 2023.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed the GDC’s mortality and state death records report and discovered that since March 2023 — the prison has seen six homicides.

WALB reached out to the Georgia Department of Corrections to find out what they’re doing to eliminate homemade weapons inside prisons. They haven’t yet responded to our request.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

