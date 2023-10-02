We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say

Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a grizzly bear attack on Friday, Sept. 29.(Fardadmokhtari / Flickr | Fardadmokhtari / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Two people were killed after an encounter with a grizzly bear at a national park in Canada over the weekend, according to park officials.

On Friday, officials said Parks Canada Dispatch in Banff National Park received an alert from a GPS device that indicated a bear attack had taken place.

The alert location came from the Red Deer River Valley, which is inside of Banff National Park.

Officials said a Wildlife Human Attack Response Team was mobilized. Members of the team are trained to respond to wildlife attacks.

The team traveled to the location by foot, as the weather conditions at the time did not allow for a helicopter to be used.

When the team arrived at the location around 1 a.m., they said they found two people dead.

The team also encountered a grizzly bear in the area that acted aggressively and had to be euthanized by the team to ensure public safety.

“This is a tragic incident, and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims,” park officials said in a statement.

The area was closed off until further notice as a safety precaution.

Park officials said Banff National Park is home to grizzly and black bears.

For information about bear safety, visit the Parks Canada website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Hundreds join search for 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
FILE - Russ Francis charges ahead four yards for the Patriots as the Colts' Derrel Luce has a...
Plane crash in Lake Placid kills 2, including former NFL Pro Bowler
Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Dashcam photo of Forsyth County police pursuit of car.
Deadly police chases on the rise in Georgia