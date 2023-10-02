First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are sandwiched between a high-pressure system to our north and a front to our south which is allowing breezy winds. These winds will be out of the east-northeast up to 20 mph. We will feel the winds into the night with lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. The skies will be clear.

Breezy winds will continue through midweek until the high starts falling apart by Thursday. Monday through Thursday. The weather will be fairly similar each day with dry conditions and near-average temperatures (Mid-80s for highs and Low 60s for lows). A cold front pushes through Friday into Friday night. Ahead of the front a bit of moisture will arrive to introduce rain chances, but many look to remain dry as it passes. A secondary frontal passage by the end of next weekend could drop temperatures a bit more than average.

