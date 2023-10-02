We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Staying dry, warm, and breezy to kick off the first week of October.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are sandwiched between a high-pressure system to our north and a front to our south which is allowing breezy winds. These winds will be out of the east-northeast up to 20 mph. We will feel the winds into the night with lows falling into the upper 50s and low 60s. The skies will be clear.

Breezy winds will continue through midweek until the high starts falling apart by Thursday. Monday through Thursday. The weather will be fairly similar each day with dry conditions and near-average temperatures (Mid-80s for highs and Low 60s for lows). A cold front pushes through Friday into Friday night. Ahead of the front a bit of moisture will arrive to introduce rain chances, but many look to remain dry as it passes. A secondary frontal passage by the end of next weekend could drop temperatures a bit more than average.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's Frist Alert Forecast 01/01/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/30/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast