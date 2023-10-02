Dougherty Co. Commission honors community advocate William Wright

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the commission honored a community activist with the Community Advocate Appreciation Award.

And while William Wright says he’s happy to receive this award, the county still has a lot to work on.

“This is just a small token of saying to him that we appreciate him and that we recognize the work that he has done and yet continues to do,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said. “Our community is better because of Mr. Wright and people who are like him.”

Wright has been an advocate for Black representation in Albany’s business climate.

“They’ll say, ‘We’re going to have minority businesses.’ It’s one thing to say you have minority businesses, but are they receiving a fair and equitable share?” Wright said.

Wright and his friends, who joined him up at the podium for the presentation, continue that charge today.

“We marched in the streets to make sure that we were properly represented,” former Dougherty County Commissioner Arthur K. Williams said. “And that’s what you are obligated to do respectively of your districts. Because your districts are made up of constituents. And they are not the minority, they are the majority.”

“They are absolutely right that the work is not over,” Heard said. “The work really just begun. And they’re right. It didn’t make me feel anything other than obligated to do my part to make it better, make the system better for everyone.”

