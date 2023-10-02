We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Dougherty Co. Commission honors community advocate William Wright

“Our community is better because of Mr. Wright and people who are like him.”
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the commission honored a community activist with the Community Advocate Appreciation Award.

And while William Wright says he’s happy to receive this award, the county still has a lot to work on.

“This is just a small token of saying to him that we appreciate him and that we recognize the work that he has done and yet continues to do,” Dougherty County Commission Chairman Lorenzo Heard said. “Our community is better because of Mr. Wright and people who are like him.”

Wright has been an advocate for Black representation in Albany’s business climate.

“They’ll say, ‘We’re going to have minority businesses.’ It’s one thing to say you have minority businesses, but are they receiving a fair and equitable share?” Wright said.

Wright and his friends, who joined him up at the podium for the presentation, continue that charge today.

“We marched in the streets to make sure that we were properly represented,” former Dougherty County Commissioner Arthur K. Williams said. “And that’s what you are obligated to do respectively of your districts. Because your districts are made up of constituents. And they are not the minority, they are the majority.”

“They are absolutely right that the work is not over,” Heard said. “The work really just begun. And they’re right. It didn’t make me feel anything other than obligated to do my part to make it better, make the system better for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

“Our community is better because of Mr. Wright and people who are like him.”
Dougherty Co. Commission honors community advocate William Wright
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery
Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as...
City of Adel, Cook County celebrate reading with Storybook Park
South Georgia Motorsports reopens under new management
South Georgia Motorsports Park reopens under new management
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair