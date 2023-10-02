We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Adel, Cook County celebrate reading with Storybook Park

Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as...
Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as an addition to the public library. The library and local government partnered to create an outdoor library.(Source: WALB)
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create its Storybook Park for families to enjoy as an addition to the public library. The library and local government partnered to create an outdoor library.

Storybook Park was an idea of Cook County Branch Manager Nyisha Key, who wanted to create an inviting environment for patrons to enjoy books and access to the library.

“When it comes to building literacy within our community, it starts with them at birth and one of the biggest things is showing that reading and literacy is important,” Key said. “So when kids see that is valued more with the adults in their community, then they’re more invited and provoked to actually lean into reading and making it important for them.”

Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as...
Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as an addition to the public library. The library and local government partnered to create an outdoor library.(Source: WALB)

To increase literacy among children, the city and county government worked together to provide a space that would do just that.

“It shows that we care, and I believe anytime that you cater to the youth of your community, the dividends pay off big time in the future,” Mark Barber, Adel city manager, said. “If anything, we learned from COVID that we need more green space, so we are achieving that as well.”

Since, the addition of benches and picnic tables, the park has been occupied by families enjoying breakfast, lunch and books.

“It’s so enjoyable to see children with their grandparent and their parents coming out here,” Brandie Dame, Adel’s community engagement director, said. We hope that people enjoy this for many, many years to come.”

Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as...
Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create Storybook Park for families to enjoy as an addition to the public library. The library and local government partnered to create an outdoor library.(Source: WALB)

Storybook Park is open to Adel and Cook County residents of all ages to enjoy a book from the public library or the Little Free Library after hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

South Georgia Motorsports reopens under new management
South Georgia Motorsports Park reopens under new management
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair
One of Cook county’s biggest tourist attractions has reopened under new management
South Georgia Motorsports Park reopens under new management