City of Adel, Cook County celebrate reading with Storybook Park

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County has reimagined an outdoor space to create its Storybook Park for families to enjoy as an addition to the public library. The library and local government partnered to create an outdoor library.

Storybook Park was an idea of Cook County Branch Manager Nyisha Key, who wanted to create an inviting environment for patrons to enjoy books and access to the library.

“When it comes to building literacy within our community, it starts with them at birth and one of the biggest things is showing that reading and literacy is important,” Key said. “So when kids see that is valued more with the adults in their community, then they’re more invited and provoked to actually lean into reading and making it important for them.”

To increase literacy among children, the city and county government worked together to provide a space that would do just that.

“It shows that we care, and I believe anytime that you cater to the youth of your community, the dividends pay off big time in the future,” Mark Barber, Adel city manager, said. “If anything, we learned from COVID that we need more green space, so we are achieving that as well.”

Since, the addition of benches and picnic tables, the park has been occupied by families enjoying breakfast, lunch and books.

“It’s so enjoyable to see children with their grandparent and their parents coming out here,” Brandie Dame, Adel’s community engagement director, said. We hope that people enjoy this for many, many years to come.”

Storybook Park is open to Adel and Cook County residents of all ages to enjoy a book from the public library or the Little Free Library after hours.

