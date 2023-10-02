We're Hiring Wednesday
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery

The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Skeletal remains were found on the edge of Crown Hill Cemetery in a wooded area, on Sunday around 2 p.m. according to officials.

The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigation Unit called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to assist with collection, and are currently investigating this incident.

The Dougherty County Coroner told WALB that the bones have been transported to the crime lab and are actively attempting to identify the remains and if there were injuries suggesting foul play.

WALB will provide updates when they become available.

