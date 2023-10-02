Albany Area Primary Health Care prepares for drive-thru health fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with Joycelyn Yates, Chief Quality Officer for the Albany Area Primary Health Care, as they prepare for their drive-thru health fair coming up.

Tell me about that, Jocelyn

“Yes, this is our 10th annual health fair at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. We are doing a lot of great health screening this year. We’re doing blood pressure with glucose finger sticks as well as doing the COVID shots and flu shots and representation of the Dougherty County Health Department is doing our flu shots, and then we’re also doing vision screenings this year. So we’re looking for a Great Turn out.”

Why is this so important to Albany area primary healthcare?

“It is important because we definitely want to give back to our Community and make them aware of any healthcare disparities they may have. Another thing is for us, just to give back and to educate our community, we have physicians that will be there and that is time for the physicians to have that one-on-one time with our local community from Southwest Georgia and just interact in and answering questions that patients. Or participants may.”

Is there any cost to this? Who’s qualified to come?

“So it is not a cost, it is free to the public. We have a lot of great giveaways that we’re doing for the first 100 people to attend. They will get a nice tote. We have formal Fredo that has worked with us to do bundles of collard greens. So we’re doing that to the first fifty and then we just have wonderful. More prizes gift baskets that are more geared to. Health. So again, it’s free to the public and when you’re coming there, you’re going to be enriched and you’re going to leave with something. But again, it is free to the public, no cost at all.”

And this is a drive through, so people hopefully will feel more comfortable.

“It is to make you feel really at ease where you can drive through, get everything that you need and leave out with something more than what you came with. That is the whole premise of the drive through to have that one stop effect. Where one we can actually do cause and effect, we can actually help promote positive change with individuals and then give them something as they exit the health fair.”

“Now again, where’s it at? What times?”

“So the health fair will be again at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds on October the 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. And again, it’s free to the public. So please come out and join us in this wonderful event.”

Joycelyn Yates with the Albany area primary healthcare. Thank you very much.

“Thank you so much.”

More information can be found at www.AAPHC.org

