3 students treated after crash involving Lee Co. school bus

Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus
Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus(Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace and WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Lee County School students were treated for injury complaints by first responders following a chain reaction crash involving their school bus Monday morning.

Georgia State Patrol told WALB that around 7:30 a.m. on Fussell Road, three cars and a Lee County School bus were involved in the crash. Troopers say while the school bus was stopped at a stop sign, a juvenile driver ran into the rear of one car. In a chain reaction, that car was driven into the second car and then the third car hit the school bus.

First responders treated three students who complained of injuries, but none were severe. 

The student’s parents were notified of the crash.

Troopers say the juvenile driver was cited.

Photo of law enforcement on the scene of a Lee Co. crash involving a school bus
Photo of law enforcement on the scene of a Lee Co. crash involving a school bus(Source: WALB)

