We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Man charged in fatal Albany shooting

Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a homicide in the 800 block of Corn Avenue on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Dexter Elliot Gilbert, 48, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was dead on the scene, according to officials.

The suspect, Reginald Renaldo Jefferson, 53, was arrested on the scene. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail on the charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Officials say more charges are expected.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.
GBI investigating deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 99th birthday on Sunday.
Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1, how many organizations, cities are celebrating
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Georgia's Own Credit Union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree...
Atlanta credit union displays 450-foot-tall mural of Jimmy Carter for 99th birthday