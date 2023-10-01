Man charged in fatal Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) responded to a homicide in the 800 block of Corn Avenue on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Dexter Elliot Gilbert, 48, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was dead on the scene, according to officials.

The suspect, Reginald Renaldo Jefferson, 53, was arrested on the scene. He was taken to the Dougherty County Jail on the charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Officials say more charges are expected.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call an investigator at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.