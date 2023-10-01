We're Hiring Wednesday
GBI investigating deadly Fitzgerald shooting

A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.
A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.

The Fitzgerald Police Department (FPD) has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate the incident that happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sultana Drive and Logan Street, according to FPD.

WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information.

Stay with WALB for updates.

WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
