GBI investigating deadly Fitzgerald shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.

The Fitzgerald Police Department (FPD) has requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) investigate the incident that happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Sultana Drive and Logan Street, according to FPD.

WALB has reached out to the GBI for more information.

