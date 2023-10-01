We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

First Alert Forecast

Upper-level ridge helps keeps us dry for the weekend.
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we will remain dry with lows in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds up to 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

An upper-level ridge will remain placed over the eastern US and will influence our weather over the next few days. Through Sunday, a gradient between the front to our south and that high pressure will allow winds out of the northeast. Winds will be breezy with up to 20 mph wind gusts. Skies will be clear with highs in the 80s. Chances for rain will be near zero.

Into the next work week, our high-pressure system will begin to break down. However, Monday through Wednesday will remain dry and warm in the 80s. Thursday is when we see the effects of the high-pressure weakening. An increase in moisture will start ahead of a cold front. This front will provide a chance for rain to end the week, but the chances are not high at this moment. Temperatures could drop after this front to more fall-like conditions into the next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash

Latest News

Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/30/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Video from WALB
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 09/29/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Dry stretch underway as clouds linger