First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we will remain dry with lows in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds up to 5 to 10 mph from the northeast.

An upper-level ridge will remain placed over the eastern US and will influence our weather over the next few days. Through Sunday, a gradient between the front to our south and that high pressure will allow winds out of the northeast. Winds will be breezy with up to 20 mph wind gusts. Skies will be clear with highs in the 80s. Chances for rain will be near zero.

Into the next work week, our high-pressure system will begin to break down. However, Monday through Wednesday will remain dry and warm in the 80s. Thursday is when we see the effects of the high-pressure weakening. An increase in moisture will start ahead of a cold front. This front will provide a chance for rain to end the week, but the chances are not high at this moment. Temperatures could drop after this front to more fall-like conditions into the next weekend.

