We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison

Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison Sunday.(GDC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A correctional officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Sunday, Correctional Officer Robert Clark was escorting two inmates from the dining hall when one inmate assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate tried to step in to assist Clark, but was also assaulted.

Clark and the inmate who assisted him were both transported to local hospitals.

Officials say the inmate suffered non-life threatening injures and remains in the hospital.

Clark died at the hospital from his injures.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months,” said Oliver.

Officials say Layton Lester will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Clark, as well as the assault of the other inmate.

Lester was already at Smith State Prison for murder with a possible maximum sentence of life.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns

Latest News

The victim was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday...
Victim identified in deadly Fitzgerald shooting
Photo of law enforcement at the scene of the a Lee County crash involving a school bus
3 students treated after crash involving Lee Co. school bus
The remains were found by people walking along the wooded area.
Albany police investigating skeletal remains found in wooded area, edge of Crown Hill Cemetery
The Albany Police Department is helping "pink out their parking lot" to help those fighting...
APD asks Dougherty, Lee Co. residents to help ‘pink out the parking lot’ for breast cancer awareness
WALB reports on the impact this event had on the community.
APD asks Dougherty, Lee Co. residents to help ‘pink out the parking lot’ for breast cancer awa