Correctional officer dies after attack from inmate at Smith State Prison

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A correctional officer is dead after being attacked by an inmate at Smith State Prison.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Sunday, Correctional Officer Robert Clark was escorting two inmates from the dining hall when one inmate assaulted Clark from behind with a homemade weapon. The other inmate tried to step in to assist Clark, but was also assaulted.

Clark and the inmate who assisted him were both transported to local hospitals.

Officials say the inmate suffered non-life threatening injures and remains in the hospital.

Clark died at the hospital from his injures.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months,” said Oliver.

Officials say Layton Lester will be charged in the assault and resulting death of Clark, as well as the assault of the other inmate.

Lester was already at Smith State Prison for murder with a possible maximum sentence of life.

