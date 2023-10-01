We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Atlanta credit union displays 450-foot-tall mural of Jimmy Carter for 99th birthday

Georgia's Own Credit Union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree...
Georgia's Own Credit Union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta until midnight.(Georgia's Own Credit Union)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the country celebrates former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday on Sunday, Georgia’s Own Credit Union decided to join — although their approach is larger than most.

The credit union is displaying a 450-foot-tall mural of Carter at 100 Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta until midnight. The art features three portraits of Carter, emphasizing his importance in Georgia, the nation and the world.

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter's final campaign

The portraits were originally commissioned by local artist Dane Jefferson for President’s Day. Jefferson said he was thrilled at the opportunity, limiting the color palette to red, white and blue for impact.

“He has had such a long and amazing career as a leader and a role model, so when I began working on this project, I really wanted to capture the different periods in his life as a public servant,” he said. “I’m very happy with how it turned out, and seeing it in the skyline on the Georgia’s Own Credit Union sign is just incredible.”

The tribute is one of many, spanning from social media to several in-person events across Georgia.

RELATED: ‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite son. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday
The mission of the Melanated Campout is about bringing culture to the woods. Here campers will...
Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping
Students learn about what it means to be a pilot
Coffee High School offers new aviation program to help students become pilots