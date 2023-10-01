APD asks Dougherty, Lee Co. residents to help ‘pink out the parking lot’ for breast cancer awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Albany Police Department (APD) asked Dougherty and Lee County residents to help them pink out their parking lot” in honor of the nearly 42,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

WALB reports on the impact this event had on the community.

Vendors were set up at the Oakland Pharmacy parking lot, giving out pamphlets and information about breast cancer and mammograms. This awareness event is close to the police department’s heart, as many people shared testimonies about how breast cancer has affected their lives.

“I stand today for my mom. I wore pink today for my mom, who also had breast cancer, but she did survive breast cancer and passed later on for some another illness. So, we need to detect it, we need to defeat it, and we need to survive it,” Mary Petty, director of administrative services for Albany Utilities, said.

Self-breast exams and mammograms are the most important tools for early detection of breast cancer.

“Go get those self-breast exams do yourself check exams, and just make sure you go get those checkups,” Chanita Salyer, APD community relations department, said.

“My friend that I lost a couple of months ago, she used to talk to me a lot about getting tested and stuff. The encouraging words she gave me, I just wanted to give that to other people to let them know to get tested,” Tausha Reed, volunteer and graduate of APD Citizen Police Academy, said.

Albany Area Primary Care was also part of the event doing health screenings as well as giving out information on breast cancer screenings.

“Start early, start young. It’s never too early to start self-breast exams. And like you said it’s not just women it’s men as well,” Lisa Rathel, Director of Nursing for Albany Area Primary Care, said

For a list of health systems offering free mammograms, click here.

