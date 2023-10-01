We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

APD asks Dougherty, Lee Co. residents to help ‘pink out the parking lot’ for breast cancer awareness

WALB reports on the impact this event had on the community.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, the Albany Police Department (APD) asked Dougherty and Lee County residents to help them pink out their parking lot” in honor of the nearly 42,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

WALB reports on the impact this event had on the community.

Vendors were set up at the Oakland Pharmacy parking lot, giving out pamphlets and information about breast cancer and mammograms. This awareness event is close to the police department’s heart, as many people shared testimonies about how breast cancer has affected their lives.

“I stand today for my mom. I wore pink today for my mom, who also had breast cancer, but she did survive breast cancer and passed later on for some another illness. So, we need to detect it, we need to defeat it, and we need to survive it,” Mary Petty, director of administrative services for Albany Utilities, said.

Self-breast exams and mammograms are the most important tools for early detection of breast cancer.

“Go get those self-breast exams do yourself check exams, and just make sure you go get those checkups,” Chanita Salyer, APD community relations department, said.

“My friend that I lost a couple of months ago, she used to talk to me a lot about getting tested and stuff. The encouraging words she gave me, I just wanted to give that to other people to let them know to get tested,” Tausha Reed, volunteer and graduate of APD Citizen Police Academy, said.

Albany Area Primary Care was also part of the event doing health screenings as well as giving out information on breast cancer screenings.

“Start early, start young. It’s never too early to start self-breast exams. And like you said it’s not just women it’s men as well,” Lisa Rathel, Director of Nursing for Albany Area Primary Care, said

For a list of health systems offering free mammograms, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

Latest News

A person was shot and killed while in their car at a stop sign in Fitzgerald on Sunday afternoon.
GBI investigating deadly Fitzgerald shooting, 2nd shooting confirmed
WALB reports on the impact this event had on the community.
APD asks Dougherty, Lee Co. residents to help ‘pink out the parking lot’ for breast cancer awa
Reginald Renaldo Jefferson mugshot.
Man charged in fatal Albany shooting
Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 99th birthday on Sunday.
Jimmy Carter turns 99 on Oct. 1, how many organizations, cities are celebrating