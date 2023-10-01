We're Hiring Wednesday
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena.

Police say Charlotte was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. Authorities believe she is in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.”

Charlotte is described as being white with long, blonde hair. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the New York State Police at 518-457-6811.

