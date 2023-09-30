Week 7: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron in South Georgia tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

7A

9/29 – Lincoln @ Colquitt County – 7:30 PM

6A

9/29 – Lee County @ Houston – 7:30 PM

9/29 – TCC @ Veterans– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Northside (Warner Robins) @ Tift County – 7:30 PM

4A

9/29 – Brooks Co. @ Bainbridge– FINAL: Bainbridge 35, Brooks Co. 0

9/29 – Shaw @ Cairo – 7:30 PM

3A

9/29 – Dougherty @ Crisp County – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Monroe @ Thomasville – 7:30 PM

2A

9/29 – Berrien @ Jeff Davis – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Cook @ Sumter County– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Dodge County @ Worth County– 7:30 PM

A Div 2

9/29 – Miller County @ Randolph Clay– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Randolph-Clay @ Baconton Charter – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Terrell County @ Mitchell County – 7:30 PM

9/29 –Baconton @ Seminole County – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Georgia Chrisitan @ Pataula Charter – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Atkinson County @ McIntosh County Academy– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Lanier County @ Pelham – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Dooly County @ Wheeler County– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Wilcox County @ Treutlen – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Schley County @ Chattahoochee County – 7:30 PM

A Div 1

9/29 – Irwin County @ Swainsboro – 7:30 PM

GIAA – 11 Man

9/29 – Stratford Academy @ Deerfield 7:30 PM

9/29 – Terrell Academy @ Southland 7:30 PM

9/29 –Tiftarea Academy @ Valwood – FINAL: Valwood 41, Tiftarea Academy 0

GIAA – 8 Man

9/28 – Grace Christian @ Sherwood JV – 7:00 PM

9/29 –Crisp Academy @ Westwood – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Baker County @ Stewart County– 7:00 PM

GAPPS 8-Man

9/29 – Vidalia Heritage Academy @ Sherwood Christian– 7:30 PM

