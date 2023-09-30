We're Hiring Wednesday
Week 7: Here’s who’s hitting the gridiron in South Georgia tonight

Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Below is a list of games that we’re covering tonight. Be sure to come back throughout the night to see the final scores for your favorite teams!

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 tonight at 11:10 p.m. for all Friday night football updates.

7A

9/29 – Lincoln @ Colquitt County – 7:30 PM

6A

9/29 – Lee County @ Houston – 7:30 PM

9/29 – TCC @ Veterans– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Northside (Warner Robins) @ Tift County – 7:30 PM

4A

9/29 – Brooks Co. @ Bainbridge– FINAL: Bainbridge 35, Brooks Co. 0

9/29 – Shaw @ Cairo – 7:30 PM

3A

9/29 – Dougherty @ Crisp County – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Monroe @ Thomasville – 7:30 PM

2A

9/29 – Berrien @ Jeff Davis – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Cook @ Sumter County– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Dodge County @ Worth County– 7:30 PM

A Div 2

9/29 – Miller County @ Randolph Clay– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Randolph-Clay @ Baconton Charter – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Terrell County @ Mitchell County – 7:30 PM

9/29 –Baconton @ Seminole County – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Georgia Chrisitan @ Pataula Charter – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Atkinson County @ McIntosh County Academy– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Lanier County @ Pelham – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Dooly County @ Wheeler County– 7:30 PM

9/29 – Wilcox County @ Treutlen – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Schley County @ Chattahoochee County – 7:30 PM

A Div 1

9/29 – Irwin County @ Swainsboro – 7:30 PM

GIAA – 11 Man

9/29 – Stratford Academy @ Deerfield 7:30 PM

9/29 – Terrell Academy @ Southland 7:30 PM

9/29 –Tiftarea Academy @ Valwood – FINAL: Valwood 41, Tiftarea Academy 0

GIAA – 8 Man

9/28 – Grace Christian @ Sherwood JV – 7:00 PM

9/29 –Crisp Academy @ Westwood – 7:30 PM

9/29 – Baker County @ Stewart County– 7:00 PM

GAPPS 8-Man

9/29 – Vidalia Heritage Academy @ Sherwood Christian– 7:30 PM

