WALB Locker Room Report Overtime Week 7

Watch the WALB Locker Room Report Overtime every Saturday morning!(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For all things that stood out on the South Georgia gridiron, this is where the WALB Sports Team will highlight the choices for Play of the Week, Game of the Week, Player of the Week, Coach of the Week, Team of the Week and final scores from across the region.

And after you watch the full Friday night recap here, be sure to vote for all of your favorites.

