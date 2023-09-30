We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta Main Street announces upcoming First Friday Costume Crawl

The First Friday Costume Crawl will be on Oct. 6 from 5:30-9 p.m.
The First Friday Costume Crawl will be on Oct. 6 from 5:30-9 p.m.(Source: City of Valdosta)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Main Street has announced the upcoming First Friday Cosutme Crawl on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

The costume crawl is an opportunity for people to dress up in their favorite costume and enjoy all that Downtown Valdosta has to offer, including music and spooky surprises, according to the city of Valdosta.

Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy said that the event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Halloween in a safe way.

The Mainstream Band will perform at Unity Park and there will be a costume contest at 7 p.m.

The band “promises to deliver an unforgettable night of fun for all attendees,” the city said.

The event will last from 5:30-9 p.m. and is a great way for the community to come together and enjoy a night of entertainment and spooky fun.

