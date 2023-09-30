Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s camping season and some people are trying to make it more inclusive.

That’s the goal of the melanated campout in Crisp County. WALB reports on the effort to remove one stereotype from a great outdoor activity.

“The turnout has been amazing from year one to year five, the word is growth. We have grown with the number of people who have started attending. This year we had over 430 attendees come, and we call them camp cousins because we are all a family,” Cayela Wimberly White, Melanated Campout co-founder, said.

This is the 5th annual melanated campout. Although at first many people had reservations about camping, they now feel a sense of security and kindness from the group.

Part of the camping experience is to be able to let go of reality and relax.

“One of the things that’s exciting about camping for me, is that you kind of get disconnected from the day-to-day activities. It’s a bit of a retreat away from home, and my kids seem to love it. We kind of disconnect from the world digitally,” cCourtney Butler, Conyers GA resident, and camper, said.

“Sitting back in my chair, with my book, looking out at the water, and saying hey to the people as they walk by. Hearing all the good mornings and just people excited about having a good time,” Rubennia Woods, Macon Resident, Melanated Campout third timer, said.

Vice President of the Winnebago Industries Foundation Jill Bostic is a two-time sponsor and says she enjoys connecting with others.

“Winnebago Industries believes that the outdoors belongs to everyone and melanted campout is bringing people to the outdoors to enjoy nature,” Bostick said.

“Since this is my first year coming out here, I felt like immediately I was going to be safe. I was surrounded by my people; I wasn’t going to be harassed or messed with because I was out here trying to have a good time,” Treazure Freeman, Alabama Resident, first-time Melanted Campout camper, said.

The next campout will be in March 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. To find out more about their campout trips you can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.