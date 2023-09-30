We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping

Part of the camping experience is to be able to let go of reality and relax.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s camping season and some people are trying to make it more inclusive.

That’s the goal of the melanated campout in Crisp County. WALB reports on the effort to remove one stereotype from a great outdoor activity.

“The turnout has been amazing from year one to year five, the word is growth. We have grown with the number of people who have started attending. This year we had over 430 attendees come, and we call them camp cousins because we are all a family,” Cayela Wimberly White, Melanated Campout co-founder, said.

This is the 5th annual melanated campout. Although at first many people had reservations about camping, they now feel a sense of security and kindness from the group.

Part of the camping experience is to be able to let go of reality and relax.

“One of the things that’s exciting about camping for me, is that you kind of get disconnected from the day-to-day activities. It’s a bit of a retreat away from home, and my kids seem to love it. We kind of disconnect from the world digitally,” cCourtney Butler, Conyers GA resident, and camper, said.

“Sitting back in my chair, with my book, looking out at the water, and saying hey to the people as they walk by. Hearing all the good mornings and just people excited about having a good time,” Rubennia Woods, Macon Resident, Melanated Campout third timer, said.

Vice President of the Winnebago Industries Foundation Jill Bostic is a two-time sponsor and says she enjoys connecting with others.

“Winnebago Industries believes that the outdoors belongs to everyone and melanted campout is bringing people to the outdoors to enjoy nature,” Bostick said.

“Since this is my first year coming out here, I felt like immediately I was going to be safe. I was surrounded by my people; I wasn’t going to be harassed or messed with because I was out here trying to have a good time,” Treazure Freeman, Alabama Resident, first-time Melanted Campout camper, said.

The next campout will be in March 2024 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. To find out more about their campout trips you can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
In viral TikTok video, black bear joins South Ga family for breakfast
Tune into WALB's Locker Room Report!
Week 7: South Georgia football final scores, watch Locker Room Report
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash
Photo from the scene of the Valdosta triple shooting
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.
1 dead, 1 charged in Saturday shooting in Parrott, GBI investigating
Students learn about what it means to be a pilot
Coffee High School offers new aviation program to help students become pilots
Part of the camping experience is to be able to let go of reality and relax.
Melanated Campout encourages people of color to go camping
The school is doing so through a partnership with Middle Georgia State University.
Coffee High School offers new aviation program to help students become pilots