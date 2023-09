PARROTT, Ga. (WALB) - The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Saturday to take over the investigation of a death in Parrott.

It is unknown if it is a death or homicide investigation.

WALB reached out to the GBI for additional information and is waiting to hear back.

Stay with WALB for updates.

