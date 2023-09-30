7 Southwest Georgia college students awarded federal scholarship for international studies

We're Hiring Wednesday
Seven of the 15 college and university students who were awarded one of two federal scholarships study at two Southwest Georgia universities: Albany State University and Valdosta State University.(Pexels)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALB) - Seven of the 15 college and university students who were awarded the U.S. Department of State’s Gilman-McCain Scholarship study at two Southwest Georgia universities: Albany State University and Valdosta State University.

The scholarship provides awards of $5,000 for undergraduate children and spousal dependents of active or activated U.S. military personnel during the time of application to study or intern abroad in credit-bearing programs.

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop congratulated the students, who are from throughout Georgia’s Second Congressional District.

“I would like to congratulate these accomplished and deserving students. Through these scholarships, they will experience diverse communities and cultures, form new relationships, and gain a broader perspective that will enhance their education,” Bishop said. “They will also serve as our cultural ambassadors of our country, sharing our ideals, values, and interests. Programs like this are vital to both the quality of our education and our country’s leadership in the world.”

Here is a list of the seven students from Southwest Georgia who were awarded the scholarship and where they will study:

  • Unya Hall of Albany State University will study in France and the Netherlands
  • Elaysha Henley of Valdosta State University will study in the United Kingdom
  • Zunaira Naeem of Albany State University will study in the United Kingdom, France and Italy
  • Chardai Paytee of Valdosta State University will study in Spain
  • Kejuan Stewart and Darius Thompson of Albany State University will both study in Cambodia

Click here to learn more about the scholarship.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

