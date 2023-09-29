Tift County Schools superintendent resigns

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The superintendent of Tift County Schools has officially resigned from his position.

Thursday, at the Tift County School Board special called meeting, the board voted to accept Superintendent Adam Hathaway’s letter of resignation.

Hathaway took on the role of superintendent back in 2019.

The board did not discuss Tift County Schools Head Football Coach Noel Dean or Tift County High School Principal Dr. Chad Stone, who was also placed on a five-day administrative leave earlier in September. Stone is also reportedly paying an unknown amount of restitution to the school system.

The board says they will release a statement on Friday.

