We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

‘She’s a criminal’: Dog trainer facing charges after pup dies, another disappears

A dog trainer is facing charges after an animal in their training program reportedly died. (Source: WBZ, HANSON FAMILY, THUMBTACK, NORTH READING POLICE, CNN)
By Christina Hager, WBZ
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, Conn. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts family is mourning the loss of their French bulldog, who they say died after they sent it to Connecticut for training.

The trainer now faces charges, and another woman in California says she’s a victim too.

Charlie was a 3-year-old purebred French bulldog.

When his owners, the Hanson family, became worried about his behavior around their toddler, they looked for a trainer.

They hired a woman advertising on an app called Thumbtack.

According to North Reading police, that woman, identified as Josephine Ragland, is facing charges after taking hundreds of dollars the Hanson family paid her.

Ragland is also accused of lying to police about what happened to Charlie.

The dog’s body was found later in the woods off a Connecticut highway, authorities said.

According to a necropsy, Charlie was emaciated with nothing in his stomach.

Carolina Bruchilari said a similar situation happened to her in California this past January.

She said she also found Ragland through an online ad. According to Bruchilari, she paid the trainer $2,000 to train the family’s German shepherd named Scott.

But the dog owner said she hasn’t seen Scott since handing him off to Ragland.

“Instead of bringing back Scott, she brought back another dog. My son told us that the dog was not our Scott,” Bruchilari said. “Scott disappeared, and we have never seen him again.”

North Reading police said Ragland spoke to them last week.

In a 15-page report, officers detailed a three-hour conversation where she allegedly changed her story, saying Charlie collapsed and that she had been on a bender at a casino every day before and after work as she has issues with gambling.

“She’s a criminal. She’s a criminal,” Bruchilari said.

Ragland currently has a court date scheduled in October where she is facing charges that include larceny by false pretenses.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta triple shooting
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
He is a person of interest in a Sept. 2 homicide in Albany.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death

Latest News

In this photo provided by the New York City Police Department, a trap door leans open over...
Another arrest made in toddler’s fentanyl-linked death at Bronx day care center
Former Tift County Schools Superintendent Adam Hathaway.
Tift County Schools superintendent resigns
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty
The jury was split on two lesser firearms counts, and decided to convict Alan Colie on one and...
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster