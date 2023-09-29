We're Hiring Wednesday
People worldwide come together to wish former President Jimmy Carter a happy 99th birthday

The Carter Center has several events planned to celebrate the former President, in person and online.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The countdown has begun! President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will be celebrating his 99th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 30, ahead of his birthday on Oct. 1.

The Carter Center has several events planned to celebrate the former President, in person and online.

The mosaic has over 14,000 pictures with birthday messages attached from people all over the world, wishing the former president a happy birthday.

Here are some of the heartfelt messages that people attached to their picture:

“Happy Birthday Jimmy! You are my favorite President because you devoted your life to helping others. I was on the habitat team here in Durham when we did a blitz build in 1988. My husband and I started a homeless shelter and worked there 27 years,” Ann W., from Durham, NC, said.

Heather- Ashley B. from Los Angeles, California says, “Happy Birthday President Carter! Thank you for being a huge inspiration to me personally, and many other people. For how to live life to the fullest, in service of others. Many blessings and well wishes for you, Rosalynn, and your family.”

If you would like to add a picture and a nice message wishing the former president a happy birthday, just click here.

