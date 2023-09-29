Lawrence named coach of the week after leading Cougars to victory

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A humble Lawrence Smith didn’t want the praise after leading his Cougars to victory Friday night. He credits his players and his staff for all the work and preparation throughout the week.

Crisp County’s season hasn’t started the way they wanted. They are sitting at .500 through four weeks, which provided some motivation for the Cougars entering their matchup with Northside Warner Robins. Last year they fell to the Patriots 29-10. It was a different story this time around even after a rough start.

They fell behind early after an interception was returned for a touchdown but, they were able to bounce back. Through adverse situations the Cougars overcame and are now in a good position as they approach region play. 3A is wide open this year and coach Smith is pleased with his team’s ability to push through the tough times.

They’ll take on Dougherty Friday night in Cordele.

