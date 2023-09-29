We're Hiring Wednesday
Is social media desensitizing Death?

Recently we’ve seen incidents where someone has died, and the images of the victim were posted all over social media.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Cell phones and social media have changed the way news is delivered. Often, that’s not for the best.

Earlier this week, three people were shot in Valdosta and one of the victims was killed. It happened in the middle of the afternoon and police were forced to expand their crime scene to get people and their cell phones away.

In a recent report released by Valdosta Police Department (VPD), the incident details stated, “As officers were attempting life-saving measures, numerous citizens began gathering in the area, using their cell phones to film the victim while he was laying on the ground.”

“How would you feel as a family member of a victim if you turned on social media and see your loved one laying there in a pool of blood? The fact that we’re getting to that way, where it’s more important for us to get social media likes instead of the human value of life— We’re having a lot of issues,” VPD Chief of Police Leslie Manahan, said.

This isn’t the only incident where this has happened. Less than a month ago, a plane crashed in Fitzgerald leaving one dead and one injured.

When that plane crashed, some residents in that community immediately pulled their phones out to record. Capturing video of a dead body, and a person who was seriously hurt. Something that ruined the deceased individual’s family.

“No one cares unless it’s someone they know or something, but he was someone’s father, grandfather, someone’s husband, he was someone important. To them I understand it was just filming another one of the tragedies in this world. But to other people it was watching their grandpas last movements and I really hope people think about that,” Jacquelyn Payne, a relative of the deceased from the plane crash, said.

Chief Manahan says when law enforcement comes across these videos on social media, they can get a search warrant for your account, use it as evidence in a case, which will then result in you being a witness having to go to trial.

