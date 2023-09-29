First Alert Forecast

We're Hiring Wednesday
Plenty of sunshine ahead for SWGA as we push to the start of October.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we stay dry with little chance of rain. However, clouds will continue to stream in from the southwest throughout the night. Lows for the night will be in the mid-60s. Saturday, we are staying warm with highs in the upper 80s. Clouds will also remain in the forecast with a light breeze in place for the day. The rest of the weekend remains dry as well.

Next week, there will not be many other changes to the forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonal and rain chances will be low. By the end of next week, a cold front could be getting closer to introduce a cool down and a chance for rain.

