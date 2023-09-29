We're Hiring Wednesday
Eagles quarterback helps Eagles soar

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tripp Roberts delivered for the Eagles on Friday night helping Sherwood remain unbeaten. The quarterback combined for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in their win over Westwood. The Eagles offense has been virtually impossible to stop. The leader of the unit has them averaging 52 points a game in through the first half of the year. His Performance earns him the week 6 Player of the week.

