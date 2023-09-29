We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life
A+ Educators

Eagles offensive tackle Trey Ladley hauls in touchdown

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy remained unbeaten in the WALB game of the week defeating Deerfield-Windsor Friday night. Coach Bill Murdock went into his bag of tricks dialing up the tackle eligible. Offensive lineman Trey Ladley hauled in the short touchdown pass to spark the Eagles. The lineman’s score earns the top play from week 6.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from the scene of the Valdosta triple shooting
3 charged in connection to Valdosta shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
He is a person of interest in a Sept. 2 homicide in Albany.
Albany police searching for man wanted for questioning in a September homicide
He will also be investigated for other theft cases in nearby counties.
Suspect facing 19 warrants across South Georgia arrested in Albany
The crash happened at around 9 a.m. on Thursday.
3 injured in multi-vehicle Lee Co. crash
Photo of Tommy Charles Stewart III
2 arrests made in connection to June Albany shooting-death

Latest News

Sherwood Christian - team of the week
Eagles quarterback helps Eagles soar
Crisp County Cougars 2023 football season preview
Lawrence named coach of the week after leading Cougars to victory
Video from WALB
Tackle Trey Ladley hauls in touchdown
Terrell Academy TOTW
Eagles soar to victory after two decade drought