Eagles offensive tackle Trey Ladley hauls in touchdown

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy remained unbeaten in the WALB game of the week defeating Deerfield-Windsor Friday night. Coach Bill Murdock went into his bag of tricks dialing up the tackle eligible. Offensive lineman Trey Ladley hauled in the short touchdown pass to spark the Eagles. The lineman’s score earns the top play from week 6.

